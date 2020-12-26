Kangana Ranaut is in her hometown Manali these days. Especially with a new member of his family. These new members are her sister-in-law. She has gone for the first time with him. Kangana has shared pictures with her sister-in-law and nephew on Instagram. Kangana went to the mountains to hang out with her family for Christmas.

Kangana had a lot of fun with sister-in-law Ritu and sister Rangoli during this time. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “It was a great experience when I went hiking with my family yesterday. My sister-in-law is an Instagram queen. She knows about all the filters and she told me how to use it. is.”

Kangana Ranaut has shared four photos. In the first picture, Kangana is alone and posing for a photo sitting on the side of a waterfall. In the second picture, she is posing for a photo with her nephew on a sheet of snow lying on a mountain. In the third picture, she is sitting with her nephew on her lap and next to it is a picnic basket in which spoons are visible.

Kangna wishes mother birthday

For our birthdays she woke up early made many delicacies, organized grand poojas, worn her wedding jewellery, floated around giggly, humming songs as if her body holds no weight, on her birthdays when I asked what we can do, she said I am a Mother not a child.

Happy birthday Mother ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nie9wGIMvb – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 26, 2020

Kangna congratulates her mother on her birthday

In the fourth picture, Kangana Ranaut is with her sister Rangoli and sister-in-law Ritu. In this picture, all three women are laughing and laughing. Kangana has shared these pictures on Instagram just a few hours ago. It has got more than three lakh likes so far. Along with this, Kangana has wished her mother a happy birthday and shared the pictures.

