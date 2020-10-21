Kangana speaks in the heart of Ranaut, whether it is public place or social media. Now he has vented his anger on the tourists coming to Himachal. A Twitter user has posted a picture of Spiti Valley. Retweeting this, he has explained something to the people of the city.

Said- the beautiful valley will become a garbage

Kangana wrote in her tweet, “Come to Himachal Pradesh but don’t throw plastic around, especially single-use plastic like empty bottles and packets of chips”. This beautiful valley will become a big garbage house in a day if some incomprehensible and bad-tempered people of the city reached here. Please do not do this.

Initially, people used to consider the village as a judge

In another tweet Kangana wrote, Himachal has also become a favorite place for shooting films. In the beginning, when I used to tell people that I am from Himachal, people did not know much about it and judged me as coming from a far away village, it is a good development, make it beneficial in ecology too. .

Kangana is busy preparing for her brothers wedding

Ever since the lockdown has been announced, Kangana has shifted to Manali in her home town of Himachal Pradesh. From there she keeps posting many beautiful pictures and videos. He is currently busy preparing for his brothers wedding.

VIDEO: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli did a bang dance on ‘Kajra Mohabbatwala’