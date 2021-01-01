Rejecting her plea to stop the Mumbai Municipal Corporation from demolishing unauthorized construction work in the actress’s flats, a civil court here remarked that Ranaut violated the approved scheme while mixing her three flats. A court in suburban Dindoshi rejected the application filed last week by Ranaut. Detailed order became available on Thursday. Judge LS Chavan said in the order that Ranaut had merged his three flats on the fifth floor of a 16-storey building in Khar area of ​​the city. The judge said that while doing so, he covered the narrow area, duct area and common avenues.

Had issued notice

The court said, “This is a serious violation of the approved scheme, which requires the approval of the competent authority.” In March 2018, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a notice to the actress for unauthorized construction work in her Khar flats.