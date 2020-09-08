A BMC team arrived on Monday at Kangana Ranaut’s office in Pali Hill, Mumbai, after which Kangana claimed that her property could be demolished. But today just went with the notice to get the leakage of his office fixed.

Sanjay ji, I have full freedom of expression

I have the freedom to go anywhere in my country.

I am free . pic.twitter.com/773n8XDESI – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 6, 2020

Kangna tweeted again on Tuesday, ‘Due to the criticism that my friends had on BMC on social media, they did not bring bulldozers today. Instead, he pasted a notice that the leakage problem going on in my office should be closed. Friends, even though I have bet a lot, but I get a lot of love and support from all of you.

Now @mybmc has filed a caveat against me, really desperate to break my house, I deeply love what I built with so much passion over so many years but know that even if you break it my spirit will only get stronger …. GO ON .. . pic.twitter.com/7MQRQ5h0qO – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 8, 2020

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s difficulties are increasing. Due to Kangana’s statement about Mumbai, there has been a rift between her and the Maharashtra government. The Maharashtra government has decided that it will investigate Kangana’s drug connection.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has ordered an inquiry against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on drug connection on Tuesday, after which the actress has demanded to have her own drug test done. Kangana has shared a clip of a news report on Twitter mentioning that the Mumbai Police will investigate her use of drugs.

I am more than happy to oblige @MumbaiPolice @AnilDeshmukhNCP please do my drug tests investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meet you ???? https://t.co/gs3DwcIOvP – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 8, 2020

Kangana tweeted, ‘I will be very happy to provide my support to Mumbai Police and Anil Deshmukh. Please check my drug test, my call record, if you get any link from drug peddlers, will accept your mistake and leave Mumbai forever, waiting to meet you.

In this ongoing battle of Maharashtra Government vs Kangana Ranaut, the state Home Minister Deshmukh gave this order based on an interview of Kangana’s X-boyfriend study Suman, in which the study earlier claimed that she consumed drugs. .