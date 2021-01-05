Kangana Ranaut, who is in the news for her impunity, is super active on social media. Kangana openly expresses her views on social media and her supporters are almost as many as her opponents here. On Tuesday 5 January 2021, Kangana wrote her opinion in response to a tweet by Shashi Tharoor, on which Kangana Ranaut was trolled by the people. Kangana made a second tweet to answer these trolls, but people started enjoying this tweet too.

Actually, when Kangana Ranaut tweeted in response to Shashi Tharoor’s tweet, people gave some such reactions that Kangana should not speak on everything. Some people even told Kangana that they should not speak on issues they do not understand. In response to this, Kangana tweeted another and wrote, ‘Many people are jealous of my ability to debate on every issue, how I get out of the psychology of the opponent and go like an X-ray within any issue . Do not live or get angry, but start sharpening your intellectual capacity and try to understand things around you completely. ‘

On this tweet of Kangana, people once again started trolling them. Some Twitter users started enjoying this tweet. See, some fun responses:

What did Shashi Tharoor write?

Shashi Tharoor wrote in his tweet, ‘I welcome the idea of ​​Kamal Haasan in which he has said that housework should be given the status of salaried profession and monthly allowance to the state governments for women working in the house. must be given. Through this, women working at home in the society will be identified and monetized by their services, which will increase their power, autonomy and help them get closer to universal basic income. ‘

This was Kangana’s answer

Kangana wrote in response to this, ‘Do not price our love and sexuality. Do not pay us to take care of your loved ones. We do not need salary to become the queen of our own small world, stop seeing all things as business. Be completely devoted to your woman because she needs you completely, not just your love, respect or salary. ‘