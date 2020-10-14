Currently, jewelery brand Tanishq is in the news for its latest ad. As soon as this ad surfaced, people trolled it heavily on social media, including Kangana Ranaut. Kangana took her anger out on this ad and called it an advertisement of love-jihad as wrong. Now Mini Mathur, wife of filmmaker Kabir Khan, is seen raging on Kangana.

While sharply criticizing Tanishq’s advertisement, Kangana tweeted and wrote, ‘This advertisement is wrong in many ways. A Hindu daughter-in-law has been living with the family for a long time but is accepted when she is about to give birth to a heir to the house. So is it only a baby machine? This advertisement not only promotes love jihad but also promotes gender discrimination. ‘

Actress Mini Mathur, who married Kabir Khan to make a Muslim family a part of her life, has vented her anger on Kangana and people who call this ad wrong. She posted on Instagram Story, writing, ‘This and even I have felt a lot of love in this multi-cultural marriage. And now Tanishq had to remove this add because some hardcore people gave it the name of Love-Jihad. Now what does this mean? ‘

Mini posted that it was sad that Tanishq had to forcibly remove his best ad ever.

Let me tell you that Kangana Ranaut said many things against this advertisement on Twitter and wrote, ‘As a Hindu, we need to be very vigilant about what these creative terrorists are infusing into our subconscious mind, we should investigate on this, It should be debated and evaluated that what is happening in our mind is affecting us. This is the only way to save our civilization. ‘

The advertisement has been withdrawn by the Tanishq company after it was constantly criticized on social media. The YouTube link of this advertisement has been made private by the company, after which people are not able to see this advertisement.