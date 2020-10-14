Actress Mini Mathur, who married Kabir Khan to make a Muslim family a part of her life, has vented her anger on Kangana and people who call this ad wrong. She posted on Instagram Story, writing, ‘This and even I have felt a lot of love in this multi-cultural marriage. And now Tanishq had to remove this add because some hardcore people gave it the name of Love-Jihad. Now what does this mean? ‘
Mini posted that it was sad that Tanishq had to forcibly remove his best ad ever.
Let me tell you that Kangana Ranaut said many things against this advertisement on Twitter and wrote, ‘As a Hindu, we need to be very vigilant about what these creative terrorists are infusing into our subconscious mind, we should investigate on this, It should be debated and evaluated that what is happening in our mind is affecting us. This is the only way to save our civilization. ‘
The advertisement has been withdrawn by the Tanishq company after it was constantly criticized on social media. The YouTube link of this advertisement has been made private by the company, after which people are not able to see this advertisement.
