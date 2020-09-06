Actress Kangana Ranaut recently accused Bollywood that 99 per cent of people here consume drugs, but once her ex-boyfriend and actor studies Suman, on the contrary, accused Kangana of forcing him to take drugs. Was.

‘Kangana Ranaut fought a lot on this matter’

An old interview on the internet study Suman is going viral at the moment, in which the actor claimed that she once fought a lot in Kangana Ranaut’s birthday party when she refused to consume cocaine.

Adhyayan Suman Exclusive: I too have been a part of drug parties

Kangana Ranaut asked for cocaine at her birthday party ‘

In an interview given in 2016, Study Suman had said, “Kangana Ranaut was invited to all her colleagues at her birthday party held at Hotel ‘The Leela’ in March 2008. He said, “Let’s get cocaine tonight.” I had a hash drink with him a few times before and I didn’t like it, so I refused. I remember that night I had a big fight with him over the same thing. ‘

Kangana Ranaut accused the people of the film industry of taking drugs

Ironically, Kangana Ranaut accused the people of the film industry of taking drugs after the drug angle surfaced in the investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He even went on to say that actors Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and director Ayan Mukherjee should get blood tests done to prove whether they take drugs or not.