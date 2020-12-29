Kangana Ranaut reached Mumbai today and soon after reaching the city she saw Siddhivinayak and took his blessings. He later tweeted some pictures outside the temple and described Mumbai as his beloved city. On this tweet, now actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar (Urmila Matondkar) asked Kangana questions in sarcasm. He asked Kangna that did you fall head-on somewhere?

Actually, Kangana wrote in her tweet that she had to face a lot of opposition for her beloved city Mumbai. Due to which she was quite surprised, but today she has taken the blessings of Mumba Devi and Siddhivinayak, due to which she is feeling safe.

The amount of hostility I faced for standing up for my beloved city Mumbai baffled me, today I went to Mumba devi and Shri Siddhivinayak ji and got their blessings, I feel protected, loved and welcomed. Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra ???? pic.twitter.com/sxT583P5w2 – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 29, 2020

Urmila Matondkar’s reaction has come on this tweet. Commenting, he said – have you fallen headlong recently, sister? Even though Urmila has not said much, but she has said so much with such a thing.

“For standing up for my beloved city Mumbai” ????????????

Bauinchaya Dokyavar degeneration Jha aahe ka bhau bhau … ???????????? – Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) December 29, 2020

This was not the first time that Urmila had done a satire on Kangana, but even before that, both of them have had a fight on Twitter. Urmila was also agitated when she compared Mumbai to PoK and she told Kangana a lot of trouble. Even then, he told Kangana a lot. Apart from this, Urmila was also infuriated after accusing the city of drugs on drugs.

At the same time, people have to wait for Kangana’s answer because it cannot happen if Kangana remains silent. In such a situation, it is obvious that she will definitely answer this question of Urmila. And that too in its own way. Kangana has returned to Mumbai today, before that she was with her family in Manali. Where he had also performed the celebrations and pictures of him were also revealed.