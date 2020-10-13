new Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has once again attacked the Maharashtra government. Kangana has called Uddhav Thackeray’s government a goon government. Kangana’s response came after a letter written by the governor to the Maharashtra government regarding the opening of the temple in Maharashtra.

Kangana tweeted, “Nice to know that the Hon’ble Governor is being questioned by the Gunda Government. The goons have opened bars and restaurants, but have strategically kept the temples closed. Sonia Army is behaving worse than Babur Army.

Nice to know Gunda government is being questioned by Honourable Governor sir, Gundas have opened bars and restaurants but strategically keeping temples shut. Sonia Sena is behaving worse than Babur Sena …. #Governor https://t.co/qgLDxB9erd – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 13, 2020

Let me tell you that in the midst of the ever increasing cases of Corona, politics has started regarding the opening of religious places in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written a letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari that it will be decided to reopen religious places after thorough review of the situation related to Kovid-19 in the state.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray wrote a letter in response to Koshyari’s letter on Monday, saying that the state government will consider his request to reopen these sites. Koshyari had said in his letter that three delegations have asked him to reopen the shrines. Thackeray said in his reply that it is a coincidence that the three letters that Koshyari has referred to belong to BJP officials and supporters.