Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh had a fierce verbal war on Twitter over the farmer movement. Now once again Kangana has targeted Diljeet. To which he has also replied. Actually, Diljit Dosanjh has shared his holiday photos on social media. On this, Kangana Ranaut has taken a jibe and described him as a ‘local revolutionary’ and from here talk has started.

Diljit Dosanjh has shared some of his pictures on his Twitter handle but he has not revealed its location. Kangana Ranaut retweeting Diljit Dosanjh’s tweet, wrote, ‘Wow brother !! Local revolutionaries are enjoying thunders abroad by making farmers sit on the road by setting fire in the country, WOW !!! This is called the local revolution … ‘Look ahead Kangana and Diljit’s tweets: