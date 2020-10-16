Ever since Actress Kangana Ranaut has come on social media, she has been continuously active. Kangana shares her views on social media with impunity. Now he has once again put his views on Bollywood. In fact, Kangana Ranaut, who is recognized by her work in the film industry, does not like this industry to be called Bollywood. Recently, Kangana has launched a new hashtag India Reject Bollywood on Twitter.

Kangna has tweeted her recent tweet targeting Bollywood. Kangana has said that the word Bollywood is derogatory, so people should reject it. The biggest thing is that this campaign of Kangana is also getting the support of a lot of people on Twitter. Kangana wrote in her tweet, ‘There are artists here and there are also buffaloes. There is also an Indian film industry and here is Bollywood. #IndiaRejectsBollywood The most ridiculous word Bollywood has stolen by copying itself from Hollywood. ‘

By the way, before that, Kangana has also popularized hashtags on social media like nepotism and movie mafia. Now it will be interesting to see how popular this new hashtag of Kangana is among the fans. Talking about the workfront, Kangana recently returned to her home in Manali after completing the schedule of her upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’. Apart from this, Kangana is preparing to shoot for upcoming films ‘Tejas’ and ‘Dhakad’.

