Kangana Ranaut has once again attacked Diljit Dosanjh. Actually, Diljit Dosanjh has recently shared some pictures on Twitter. In these pictures, he is seen drawing photos among the snow. Kangana has taken a dig at Diljit Dosanjh for taking these pictures.

Kangana tweeted, “Wow Brother, by setting fire to the country, by putting farmers on the road, local revolutionaries are enjoying the cold abroad. Wow … this is called local revolution. ”

Wah brother !! Desh mein aag lagake kisanon ko sadak le baitha ke local karantikaris videsh mein thand ka maza le rahe hain, wah !!! Isko kehte hain local kranti … ???? https://t.co/oXepZw633y – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 4, 2021

Let me tell you that Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut have clashed many times on the issue of farmer movement. A verbal war between the two continues on Twitter. As soon as the opportunity comes, Kangana targets Diljeet and Diljeet too gives a befitting reply to him in his own style.

Recently, Diljit Dosanjh targeted Kangana through an audio clip. He was heard talking in Punjabi in this video. In which he is saying that there are 2-3 girls who would not digest their food if they take the name of Diljit. As if doctors give medicines in the morning and in the same way, it is important for them to take my name in the morning and evening.

Copied Kangana’s voice

Not only this, Diljit Dosanjh also copied his voice without naming Kangana. Even if they are not taking names, it is well known that the target was on which side. Recently, Kangana also shared a video from her Twitter account. In which he said many things. She is constantly raising questions about the peasant movement and this was also something in this video. At the same time, he asked the name of Diljit and Priyanka Chopra and asked the question why these people do not have to prove their patriotism. Why are they always asked questions. The