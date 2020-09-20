Let us know that Deepika Padukone talks a lot about mental health. She has spoken many times about her depression problem on the public platform and writes a lot about social health awareness on social media. Let me tell you that a few days ago, Deepika Padukone had posted a post on depression, in response to which Kangana directly targeted Deepika in the same language.
Let me tell you that Rajkumar Rao was in the lead role in Kangana’s film ‘Judicial Hai Kya’ made under the direction of Prakash Kovelamudi. The film also had Jimmy Shergill, Amaira Dastur and Amrita Puri in supporting roles. The film was earlier named ‘Mantle Hai Kya’ but was renamed after opposition from some social organizations.
Anurag Kashyap disclosed shocking, said – Kangana has been seen doing it of her own free will.
.
Leave a Reply