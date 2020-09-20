World Mental Health Day is observed on 10 October. On this occasion, Kangana Ranaut has targeted Deepika Padukone on social media without naming her. Kangna has tweeted and appealed to her fans to watch her film ‘Judicial Hai Kya’. At the same time, he has shown about Deepika without naming, ‘He who runs a depression shop’.

In her tweet, Kangana wrote, ‘The film we made for Mental Health Awareness was dragged into the court by people who run a depression shop, the film was renamed after a media ban which greatly affected its marketing but It is a good film and watch it today.

Let us know that Deepika Padukone talks a lot about mental health. She has spoken many times about her depression problem on the public platform and writes a lot about social health awareness on social media. Let me tell you that a few days ago, Deepika Padukone had posted a post on depression, in response to which Kangana directly targeted Deepika in the same language.

Let me tell you that Rajkumar Rao was in the lead role in Kangana’s film ‘Judicial Hai Kya’ made under the direction of Prakash Kovelamudi. The film also had Jimmy Shergill, Amaira Dastur and Amrita Puri in supporting roles. The film was earlier named ‘Mantle Hai Kya’ but was renamed after opposition from some social organizations.