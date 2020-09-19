Kangana Ranaut is in the news for her bold statements. She keeps her talk open on every issue whether it is related to films or politics. Now on the pretext of Agriculture Bill 2020, he has targeted the opposition and praised the Modi government.

Kangana has written the caption from her social media handle along with the posters who counted the merits of the bill, those who used to make noise of farmers’ plight day and night, today the empowerment of farmers in the country interest, boycott the bill making self-reliant, government’s public welfare The miseries of these unhappy people who want to stop the plans will probably never end.

Recently Kangana Ranaut wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi a video on his birthday. Kangana had said that people speak very wrong things to Prime Minister Narendra Modi but this is just propaganda. He said that we are very lucky to have met a Prime Minister like you. The Prime Minister had also responded to this message from Kangana.

Kangana’s mother praised BJP

Kangana’s mother Asha Ranaut said in the past, “We are Congress supporters from the beginning, but at the worst of times, the BJP helped us. I thank them.” Kangana is very upset with the Maharashtra government these days. He has been having a dispute with the Shiv Sena since he described Mumbai as a threat to Pok and the Mumbai Police.