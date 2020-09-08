Kangana Ranaut is in contention regarding the statement given about Mumbai these days. He has been given Y + Security by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). She has challenged to come to Mumbai on 9th September. According to reports, now Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation says that Kangana will be quarantined if she comes for more than 7 days.

BMC plans to quarantine Kangana?

In the past, Kangana compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). After this, those who were refusing her to come to Mumbai, were challenged by Kangana that she is coming on 9th September. Now according to the report of our partner Times Now, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) says that Kangana will be quarantined if she stays more than 7 days.

This is how Kangna’s Mumbai dispute started

Kangana thanked Home Minister Amit Shah after getting Y + Security. Kangana’s contravention began when she wrote in a tweet that she is scared of Mumbai Police. After this, in a tweet, he wrote that Mumbai is feeling like PoK. On this, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that if he feels so scared then there is no need to come to Mumbai. After this, Kangana challenged that she is coming to Mumbai on 9 September, in whose father she has the courage to take the role. Sanjay Raut called Kangana a ‘haramkhor girl’ on the TV channel. After this the dispute increased considerably.

Kangana Ranaut’s Open Challenge – Mumbai is coming on 9, if the father of the country is at fault then stop

BMC officer reached Kangana’s office

On Monday, Kangana alleged that BMC officials have reached her office and it will be dropped the next day. He made several tweets on this and claimed that he had all the papers. They alleged that BMC was harassing their neighbors as well.

Kangana Ranaut shared father’s video, after getting tagged ‘haramkhor girl’ all this happened at home