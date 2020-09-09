Highlights: The war of words between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut continues

Meanwhile, political pundits are also talking about political gains to BJP with Kangana’s statement.

BJP leader Ram Kadam had given a statement in support of Kangana and the Center provided the Y category security to the actress.

new Delhi

Actress Kangana Ranaut in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case, openly in favor of the late actor and an aggressive stance on the state government, is slowly becoming a political battle between BJP vs Shiv Sena. While the Shiv Sena has been continuously attacking Kangana and has even told her to be dishonest, traitorous and haramkhor, BJP has defended the actress. Not only this, the Center has also given Kangana a Y-class security. Political analysts have also started calling it a political battle of two parties.

Political gains for BJP from Kangana’s statement?

Actually, Kangana is constantly accusing the administration from the police. The state is ruled by Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. The NCP and the Congress party are set to contest elections in Bihar along with the RJD. In such a situation, the political benefit of Kangana’s statement cannot be denied to the BJP. Ever since Sushant’s death, the BJP was also demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter. Sushant has a relationship with Bihar and assembly elections are due in the state in the next few months. In such a situation, political pundits are also watching the BJP-Shiv Sena fight from this perspective. A zero FIR was registered on Sushant’s death in Bihar and the state government had recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe on Sushant’s father’s demand, which was later cleared by the Supreme Court.

Treason, dishonest … Kangana and Shiv Sena fight coming to Mumbai

Will BJP-JDU benefit in Bihar?

After the death of Sushant, there were many demonstrations in Bihar on the delay in the FIR. From the Bihar government minister to the leader, the Mumbai police had been accused. There is an election in the state in the next few months and political pundits are also seeing the action of Bihar government as political multiplication. In the meantime, a poster has also come in the state, which is said not to forget Sushant’s death. In such a situation, the matter of political profit and loss can not be denied.



BJP is unable to forget Shiv Sena’s ‘deception’

Actually, BJP had contested assembly elections in Maharashtra but the CM post Shiv Sena was adamant. Later, Shiv Sena switched sides to form the government with Congress, NCP and Uddhav Thackeray became CM. The BJP still continues to resent the Shiv Sena’s decision. In such a situation, BJP is trying to take political advantage from Kangana’s statements.

BJP accused the Uddhav government

BJP leader Ram Kadam had accused Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut of threatening Kangana, saying that the state government was pressurizing the Mumbai Police. He also accused the Uddhav government of saving the Bollywood drug mafia. The BJP leader said that Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi is pressurizing the Mumbai Police for its own benefit so that Sushant Singh Rajput does not get justice and the Bollywood-drug mafia and politicians are saved. She said that Kangana Ranaut is the queen of Jhansi, who is not afraid of all these threats.