Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been in constant discussion since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. At the same time, we all know that recently, BMC has destroyed the office of Kangana in Mumbai, after which Kangana’s anger is on the seventh sky. Now a week after the BMC proceedings, Kangana Ranaut has posted some pictures of her office on her official Twitter account.

Created my place of work, cremated how many people lost their jobs, a film unit employs several hundred people, a film is released that runs from theaters to the popcorn seller’s house, all of us snatch those jobs today # NationalUnemploymentDay17Sept Celebrating ???? pic.twitter.com/UaEvI4nSE8 – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

Let me tell you that Kangana has shared 4 consecutive tweets on Twitter, in which she has named the incident that broke her office as rape.

Whatever was once a temple made it a graveyard, see how my dreams were broken, not rape. pic.twitter.com/1ppQWiPjI2 – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

At the same time, Kangana wrote in another tweet-

An age is passed in building houses and you do not even sigh, in burning settlements ????

See what you have done to my house, is it not rape? pic.twitter.com/1TVaTSAJCc – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

Apart from this, Kangana wrote in the third tweet –

And in the fourth tweet, Kangana posted – ‘This rape is of my dreams, of my spirits, of my self-respect and of my future’.

Let us tell you that on September 9, the BMC demolished the office of actress Kangana Ranaut at Pali Hill due to illegal construction. During that time, the team of BMC vandalized Kangana’s office with hammer, JCB machine and crane for about 2 hours. Kangana has taken a stay from the High Court on this action of BMC. Now the matter will be heard on 22 September. According to sources, Kangana has suffered a loss of Rs 2 crore in this sabotage.