Bollywood’s ‘Revolver Rani’ actress Kangana Ranaut is known for her acting and is also known for speaking out. After Sushant’s death, Kangana has been in the limelight for the past few months from her rhetoric on issues related to Bollywood to other social issues. At the same time, he is also constantly in the news about the action of BMC at his home. Kangana has now returned to her work after a long time.

Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director AL Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/qGjw0nQjRQ – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 5, 2020

While sharing the photo from the shooting set after a long time, he has told that he has started the work of his upcoming film. Let me tell you, the actress is working on Jayalalithaa’s biopic ‘Thalaivi’. In which she is playing the role of Jayalalithaa.

Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic.

PS just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them ❤️ pic.twitter.com/drptQUzvXK – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 1, 2020

However, Kangana Ranaut had moved to South India to complete the work of her film ‘Thalaivi’. Recently, he tweeted and said, ‘Dear friends, today is a very special day, I am starting work again after 7 months, I am traveling to South India for my most ambitious bilingual project Thalivei, of this epidemic. Your blessings are needed in this exam time. With her tweet, Kangana posted some morning selfie for her fans.

When I was a little girl I decorated myself with pearls, cut my own hair, wore thigh high socks and heels. People laughed at me. From being a village clown to attending front rows of London, Paris, New York Fashion weeks I realised fashion is nothing but freedom of expression ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EHW6wUZnNi – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 30, 2020

While sharing the photo, Kangana wrote that, this is a selfie click, hope you all will like it. Kangana had been spending time with her family in Manali since the beginning of the lockdown. She also went to Mumbai for a few days in between when BMC demolished her office claiming illegal construction in her city. Let me tell you, the film Thalaivi AL Late Tamil Chief Minister J. J. Vijay directed by Vijay Jayalalithaa’s biopic.