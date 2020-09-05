Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been away from social media for a long time. Now Kangana is super active on social media after appearing on Twitter a few days ago. Kangana, known for her outspokenness, is now in the news due to her Twitter account. Apart from posting Mumbai as Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, she is also sharing her pictures and videos on social media. On Teachers’ Day, Kangana shared a picture of her school’s annual day.

This picture of Kangana is from the time she was in the first class. Kangana has shared this picture today, expressing her respect to her teachers. In the picture, Kangana is taking a gift from one of her teachers wearing a traditional dress. Sharing the picture, he wrote, ‘I think this picture is of the first class annual day. We performed on the hill show and received gifts from teachers. Many great teachers have been directly or indirectly connected to my life. My heartfelt gratitude to all of them. ‘

Please tell that Kangana is currently at her home in Manali. Kangana reached Manali before the lock down. She has now announced that she will be returning to Mumbai on 9 September. It is believed that Kangana will start working on her films as soon as she returns to Mumbai. She is currently working in former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s biopic ‘Thalaivi’. Shooting of another film of Kangana ‘Tejas’ is going to start from December, in which Kangana will be seen in the role of fighter pilot of Indian Air Force. Apart from this, Kangana has also signed an action film ‘Dhakad’.