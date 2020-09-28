Kangana Ranaut has tweeted a tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 113th birth anniversary. Twitter wrote, “Mera Rang De Basanti Chola O Mera Rang De Basanti Chola, hashtag Bhagat Singh.” Along with this, Kangana Ranaut has also shared a photo of Bhagat Singh.

Kangana Ranaut is currently in Manali. Spending quality time with family. Kangana was shooting for the film ‘Thalaivi’ before the lockdown. He has spent the entire time of lockdown in Himachal Pradesh with his family. He is still there. Kangana Ranaut is very active on social media. However, until recently, Kangana Ranaut’s social media accounts were managed by her team, but now she has become active on it herself. She often posts outings with family, lockdown life and her own selfie.

Mera Rang de Basanti Chola O mera Rang de Basanti Chola … #BhagatSingh pic.twitter.com/WY4sM17UKN – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 28, 2020

Happy Birthday Lata Mangeshkar: Not because of Lata Mangeshkar ever married, even controversy with Rafi Sahab, know some unheard things

Ankita Lokhande wrote a touching post for her father, praying for a speedy recovery

Let us know that the shooting of Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Thalaivi’ is yet to be done, for which she will soon return to the set. The film is a biopic of actress-politician Jayalalithaa. Apart from this, Kangana will soon start shooting for the film ‘Tejas’. Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. This film will be directed by Sarvesh Mevara. Shooting will start from the month of December.