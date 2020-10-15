Kangana Ranaut speaks on social media. A few days ago he created a Twitter account and his posts grab a lot of headlines. Now they have learned the girls by retweeting a video. In this video, a girl is seen beating the boy.

Kangana is troubled by the exploitation of girls

Kangana has posted, I do not know what but I am so disturbed by the reports of rape, murders, exploitation of girls every day that I want every girl to see this, do not be afraid and look and learn, if anyone scares you know A single man cannot dominate a lonely girl, beat the skin, well done girl

Kangana is trying to lose weight

In this video the girl is beating the boy Sarerah. The boy is seen saying something with folded hands. Earlier, Kangana posted her picture and said that she had gained 20 kg for ‘Thalaivi’, which is trying to reduce it. On this post of Kangana, some people trolled him while some also praised him.

