Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has supported actress Payal Ghosh accusing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation and misbehavior. Now he has shared an old video of Anurag Kashyap, in which he is telling about exploiting a child himself. People’s reactions are also coming on this video and Anurag is speaking against Kashyap.

Kangana shared this video, writing, “I talked about the passionate vultures and suicide gangs who killed Sushant Singh Rajput and forced me to commit suicide but why is he doing this to others? To Anurag Listen, how they have exploited a child, these people who are hurting, but they feel that the suffering is the answer. “

Watch Kangana Ranaut’s tweet and Anurag video here

I spoke about emotional vultures / suicide gang who killed SSR and tried to push me to kill myself, many asked but why they do this to others? Listen to Anurag he is explaining how he used to molest a kid, they are people who are hurting but they think hurting others is the answer. https://t.co/yQ4llst6aq – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 22, 2020

Slapped the child with a hug

In this two-minute video, Anurag Kashyap says how he took a child to the side and slapped her. Later they hugged that child and started crying in front of him. On sharing Kangana’s videos, her fans are criticizing Anurag Kashyap. This video has been viewed more than 2 lakh times so far. This video was tweeted by a user named Rajiv Singh Rathore, which Kangana tweeted.

Payal expressed his gratitude to Kangana

Many people have come in support of Anurag Kashyap after this matter came to light. But till now only BJP leader Roopa Ganguly and actress Kangana Ranaut have come in support of Payal. Payal has thanked both of them. With this, he believes that no one in Bollywood will support him. At the same time, on supporting Kangana Ranaut, he wrote, “Thank you for supporting Kangana Ranaut. This is the right time and your support means a lot. We are women and we can bring everyone together.”

