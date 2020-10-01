After the lockdown regarding Corona, the stars are now returning to their respective shoots or to their favorite holiday destination. Kangana Ranaut, who was living in her hometown Manali till the time of lockdown, is also heading towards South India.

Kangana Ranaut herself has given information about her departure by tweeting. Kangna has tweeted and said, ‘My dear friends, today is a very special day. After about 7 months, I am returning to my work and leaving for South Thalivee, my most ambitious two-language film. Your blessings are needed in this testing time of the epidemic. Have taken this selfie this morning, hope you like it. Kangana looks very happy in her selfie.

Let me tell you that Kangana recently shared glimpses of dance rehearsal for the film ‘Thalaivi’ on social media. Kangana Ranaut and Choreographer shared the pictures on social media. Kangana was seen smiling with the choreographer in this picture. Looking at the picture, he seems to be excited when he comes back after a long break. At the same time, the choreographer also shared the same photos on his Instagram account.

The film is a biopic of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The film is directed by AL Vijay and the script is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, author of ‘Bahubali’ and ‘Manikarnika’. Earlier the film was scheduled to release in theaters on June 26, 2020, but due to Corona, the shooting had to be stopped midway.