Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is one of the stars in the industry who is demanding justice for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his family. Now the drug angle has also come up in Sushant’s case. Recently, Kangana Ranaut told in an interview why the big stars of the industry are silent on the case of Sushant and the drug mafia in Bollywood.

Policemen and politicians are friends of drug mafia

Talking about the drug mafia in the industry, Kangana Ranaut said that people associated with drug mafia in Bollywood have politicians and police friends. He also said that the police also know about this network and the popular actors involved in it.

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Lawyer said, Gaurav Arya never sold drugs

Kangana Ranaut said Sushant was killed

Kangana Ranaut said only after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput that it was not a suicide but a murder. Since then, she has been raising her voice in favor of Sushant and his family. Kangana Ranaut has told the hand of Bollywood nepotism behind Sushant’s death.

CBI is investigating the Sushant case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. Earlier, Mumbai Police was investigating this case. Now this case is with the CBI and she is questioning the people associated with this case. Apart from CBI, ED and NCB are also investigating in Sushant’s case.