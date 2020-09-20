Kangana Ranaut is very active on this matter after the sexual harassment allegations leveled against Anurag Kashyap by actress Payal Ghosh. Kangana has also shared her own experience. Kangana tweeted, ‘What Payal Ghosh is saying, many big heroes have done this to me. Wrongdoing after the van lock or room door is closed. Take an appointment for work and come home and then force yourself with you. ‘

What #PayalGhosh says many big heroes have done this to me also, suddenly flash their genitals after locking van or room door or in a party during a friendly dance on the dance floor stick his tongue in your mouth, take appointment for work and come home but force himslef on you. – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

Kangana then tweeted another, ‘Bollywood is full of sexual predators who also feck and dummy marriage. They expect a new hot girl to please them every day. They do the same to weak men. I had settled my mater in my own way. I didn’t need meitoo, but a lot of girls need it. ‘

Kangana further wrote that Meitu has failed in Bollywood. Payal will also be humiliated and silenced like it happened to the rest of the victimized women. But my support is complete with Payal. We need a better society.

At the same time, Kangana earlier tweeted, ‘As far as I know, Anurag has admitted that he has never been a manogamus (married to a woman) despite many marriages. What he did with Payal is common in Bollywood. It is natural for them to treat girls who come from outside and behave like sex workers.