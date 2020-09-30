Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is an inspiration for many girls from the small town. From facts related to life, Kangana keeps her opinion open on every issue. There are also discussions about the fashion sense of the actress. Recently Kangana Ranaut shared an old and recent photo of her and told the fans about the journey so far. He says that this journey has not been easy for him, people used to laugh at him.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “When I was a little kid I used to decorate myself with perls, cut my hair myself, wear Thai high nudes and carry heels. People used to laugh at me. From being a village clown to sitting in the front line of London, Paris, New York Fashion Week, I feel that fashion is something you can express freely anywhere and anytime. ”

When I was a little girl I decorated myself with pearls, cut my own hair, wore thigh high socks and heels. People laughed at me. From being a village clown to attending front rows of London, Paris, New York Fashion weeks I realised fashion is nothing but freedom of expression ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EHW6wUZnNi – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 30, 2020

Let us know that the shooting of Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Thalaivi’ is yet to be done, for which she will soon return to the set. The film is a biopic of actress-politician Jayalalithaa. Apart from this, Kangana will soon start shooting for the film ‘Tejas’. Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. This film will be directed by Sarvesh Mevara. Shooting will start from the month of December.