new Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut is being trolled on social media after the Murder Theory was rejected in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Today #KanganaAwardWapasKar trended throughout the day. Now Kangana has responded to her critics.

He tweeted with #KanganaAwardWapasKar saying, “Here is my interview. If memory is weak then check again, if I have made a single false or false accusation, I will return all my awards, this is the promise of a Kshatriya , I am a devotee of Rama, go to life, but do not say the word, Jai Shri Ram. ”

What is the matter?

Let me tell you that Kangana Ranaut in an interview had told Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. She had said that if any of her claims turned out to be false, she would return her Padma Shri award.

The chairman of AIIMS forensic department Gupta had said on Saturday that the medical board has ruled out the possibility of murder in the case of Rajput’s death and termed it as “hanging suicide”. In several media reports quoting CBI sources, it has been said that the agency has also rejected the claims of murder.

After this news, #KanganaAwardWapasKar started to take to Twitter. Actress Swara Bhaskar took a dig at Kangana, saying, “Now both the CBI and AIIMS have come to the conclusion that the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput was a suicide … Some people were talking about returning the awards given by the government. not?”

