Bollywood actress Kangan Ranaut is known for her outspokenness. Recently, he claimed that there are many celebrities in the film industry who are drug addicts. Now he has named many Bollywood actors and said that he should have a blood test to reveal whether he is a drug addict or not.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, “I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushal to give blood samples for drug test.” There are rumors that he is cocaine addicted. I want them to clarify their stand on these rumors. If the samples are found clear, they can inspire millions of people. ”Kangana has tagged this tweet to the PMO.

Earlier, Kangana had tweeted that she was given drugs for her information. He wrote, ‘When I was a minor. My mentors had become so dangerous then. He used to mix drugs in drinks so that I do not go to the police. When I became successful and got entry to most famous film parties. Then I was faced with things like that terrible world, drugs, ayashi and mafia. ‘

Kangana wrote, ‘If the Bureau of Norcotics Control comes to Bollywood, then many A Listers will be in jail. If there is a blood test, there will be many big revelations. I hope that this gutter of B-town should also be cleaned under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.