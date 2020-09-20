Ever since Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexual exploitation by Payal Ghosh, Kangana Ranaut has been a constant attacker. He says that what Payal Ghosh said has happened to me too. Now Kangana Ranaut has made a big statement about Meitu. He has even said that there has been a major failure in Meetu Bollywood. Kangana said that Bollywood is full of sexual predators.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, “There has been a major failure in MeToo Bollywood, as most of the rapists and harassing liberals were there.” So they stopped the movement, because of course Payal Ghosh will be insulted and silent like all other victims, but I support Payal. We deserve a better society. ‘

Kangana’s tweet

Kangana Ranaut wrote in another tweet, ‘Bollywood is full of sexual predators who play fake fake and dummy weddings. They expect a new young girl to please them everyday. They do the same to young vulnerable men. I have resolved my issues in my own way. I don’t need meatu, but many girls need it. ‘

Kangana’s tweet

Kangana Ranaut said in another tweet, which Payal Ghosh is saying, ‘Many big heroes have done this to me. Such as doing strange acts as soon as the room or van is closed, or while dancing in a party, on the floor, you suddenly have your tongue in your mouth. Many times they call you home for work and then force you with them. ‘