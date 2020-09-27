Queen Kangana Ranaut of Bollywood is in a lot of headlines these days. On the other hand, Kangana is also very active on social media these days. She often shares her beautiful pictures and videos with fans, which is very much liked on social media. Now in this way, some new pictures of Kangana are being liked on social media.

We all know that these days Kangana Ranaut is spending time with her family not in Mumbai but in her hometown Himachal Pradesh. These days Kangana’s mood looks quite romantic. Kangana also writes poetry with her beautiful picture on the day. Now Kangana’s pictures are becoming viral, she is seen posing with sunflower flowers. Kangana looks very beautiful in these pictures.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut has posted these pictures on her official Instagram account. While sharing the pictures, Kangana has also written a caption with a lot of love. He has written- ‘With the color of flowers, you can get written everyday with the pen of the heart.’ From these pictures and romantic captions of Kangana, it is being estimated that Kangana is spending a lot of time in Himachal. She is very happy and Kangana’s happiness is visible from her face.