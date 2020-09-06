Kangana Ranaut has been in the news recently by comparing Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. She has also made headlines due to the post made against the Mumbai Police. Polity Sanjay Raut had recently called Kangana Ranaut a ‘haramkhor girl’ during an interview. Kangana has responded to this.

Where did the debaters on intolerance go

Kangana has tweeted on Sanjay Raut’s statement, the movie mafia declared me a psycho in 2008, the witch chasing me in 2016, the Maharashtra minister gave the title of a haramkhor girl in 2020, because I said a murder After I feel insecure in Mumbai, now where did the warriors arguing on intolerance go?

Kangana gave the challenge

Earlier Kangana tweeted that people are threatening her not to come to Mumbai and she will come. Kangana’s tweet was, I see that people are threatening me not to come back to Mumbai. I have decided that in the coming week, on September 9, I will come to Mumbai, I will reach Mumbai airport and post time, if anyone has courage in their father, then stop.

Dia Mirza said, apologize

After Sanjay Raut’s statement, Actress Diya Mirza has demanded from him that he apologize to Kangana for using such language.

