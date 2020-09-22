The investigation that started in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has reached the world of drugs in Bollywood. New names are constantly appearing in this case, in which names of Deepika Padukone and Talent Management Agency Kwan (KWAN) as well as Salman Khan are also being added. Kangana Ranaut, who has been speaking from the beginning about the use of drugs in Bollywood, has spoken about the rape case regarding KWAN co-owner Anirban Blah.

‘Got mother out and tried to rape her’

Kangana Ranaut has said in her tweet, ‘Quon’s co-owner Anirban Blah was accused of rape and molestation by several girls, one of whom went to meet him with his mother. He made her mother sit outside and tried to rape her. The mother had filed a case against him, but this case was covered by the media and all of a sudden disappeared.

Anirbon tried to commit suicide after being accused of rape

Let us know that in the year 2018, after the allegations of rape on Anirban, he was asked to step down from his post. After this incident, Anirban also tried to commit suicide near the old bridge in Vashi. However, the police reached the spot and were brought back. He founded KWAN Entertainment along with 9 other partners. The four girls accused him of sexual harassment during the Meetoo.



Madhu Mantena is now the owner of the company

The company is now owned by Madhu Mantena, who is also a film producer. Madhu’s name surfaced during interrogation of Jaya Saha. Jaya Saha works at Quan Company. Madhu himself has invested heavily in Cowan Company.

Deepika’s name in drugs case

Explain that after Deepika’s name surfaced in the drugs case, NCB has started looking into Kwan’s raw letters. NCB has called the company’s CEO Dhruv Chitgopkar for questioning. With this, Salman Khan’s name was also included in the case. NCB is now investigating what money is invested in Quan. This investigation has revealed that a firm of Salman Khan has a lot of money in Cowan. The surprising thing is that Jaya Saha and Disha Salian were also associated with this talent management company Kwan.

Salaman Khan’s firm’s investment denied

Nikhil Dwivedi, who is close to the film producer and Salman, has denied any involvement of Salaman Khan’s firm in Kwan Talent Management Agency. He tweeted, ‘This news is wrong. Salman Khan or his associates have no stake in any kind of quan.