Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut remains very active on social media. She has been fiercely targeting the Maharashtra government, sharing the post on Twitter account for the last few days. Apart from this, he has also heard a lot of scandal to many celebs about Sushant Singh Rajput case. Now Kangana has challenged that if someone proves their mistake then she will leave Twitter forever.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, ‘I am being considered a fighter, but this is not true. My record is that I have not started the fight. If anyone can prove it, I will leave Twitter. I have not started any fight, but have definitely finished it. Lord Krishna has said that when someone challenges you to fight, never refuse it.

Earlier, Kangana shared photos of her broken office saying that many people lost their jobs due to BMC action. Kangana wrote in a tweet – ‘My karma sthal has been cremated, Najane has taken away the employment of so many people, a film unit employs several hundred people, a movie is released and the house runs from theaters to popcorn seller, Those people are celebrating #NationalUnemploymentDay17Sept today by snatching employment from all of us.

Kangana wrote in another tweet – ‘This is rape, my dreams, my spirits, my self-respect and my future.’ Kangana further wrote- ‘An age passes in building houses and you don’t even sigh in burning colonies. See what you have done to my house, is it not rape? While sharing the other pictures of her office, the actress wrote – ‘What ever was a temple made it a graveyard, see how my dreams were broken, not rape.’