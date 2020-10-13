Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been active ever since she came on social media and shares something new everyday. Now Kangana has written on social media that friends and fans are deeply saddened by the illegal demolition of her home and office in Mumbai. Kangna has tweeted the pain of her fans and has also shared a picture of a fan’s letter.

Kangana has shared pictures of her fans’ mail and gifts. With these pictures, Kangana wrote, ‘My fans / friends are very sad to see my house being demolished illegally. This collective effort inspires me, these idols will enhance the beauty and sanctity of my temple which has been ruthlessly broken and will always remind me that there is more kindness in the world than cruelty. ‘

In the picture of the fan mail that Kangana has shared, it is written, ‘Truth lies on victory, you have lost a lot, but more than that, you have also gained the love, respect and trust of the whole country. Dussehra is a festival in a few days, so together we all have decided that having Ramayana and Ram Darbar together will fill you with new energy. Abandoned all desires, Rama lost a lot to become Shri Rama to do something. ‘

Explain that the BMC had vandalized Kangana’s office and house in Pali Hill, Mumbai, alleging illegal construction. Kangana has approached the court calling this sabotage illegal and has demanded heavy compensation. Kangana is currently at her home in Manali and recently returned from Hyderabad shooting her upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’.

