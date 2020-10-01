Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is returning to the shooting set after 7 months. Kangana has given this information to her fans through social media. She has shared some of her pictures on her Twitter account, in which she looks quite beautiful. Along with this, she told that she is going to start the shoot for Thalaivi.

Kangana while sharing the photos wrote in the caption, my dear friends, today is a very special day. After 7 months, I am returning to work today. I am heading to South India for my most ambitious bilingual project, Thalaivi. Your prayers are needed in this difficult time of pandemic. Kangana Ranaut looks happy in the photos. She further wrote in the tweet, “Just these few selfies clicked in the morning. Hopefully you will like it all.

Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic.

PS just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them ❤️ pic.twitter.com/drptQUzvXK – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 1, 2020

Let’s say that Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the role of Jayalalithaa in the film Thalaivi. The film is directed by AL Vijay. The film is co-written by Manikarnika, ‘Bahubali’ writer Kevi Vijayendra Prasad and ‘The Dirty Picture’, ‘Once Upon Time in Mumbai’ by writer Rajat Arora. The film was scheduled to release in theaters on June 26 but due to Corona its shooting could not be completed.

A few days ago Kangana Ranaut’s look from the film Thalaivi was shared, which was very well received. According to the report, Kangana has increased her weight for the roll in Thalaivi.