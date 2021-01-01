Kangana Ranaut has recently returned to Mumbai from Himachal Pradesh. On reaching home, she has been engaged in cleaning her house and has shown a glimpse of it to her fans. He posted a picture arranging his wardrobe. By the way, seeing Kangana’s collection of shoes, her female fans can definitely be tempted.

Kangana did this wish for 2021

Kangana has posted the picture on Twitter. Has given the caption with it, I have only been cleaning, cleaning and cleaning ever since I returned home. They say that you own things, not things. After many days of cleanliness, it seems that I have become a slave to my own things. I hope that all will be done today and enter like a queen in 2021.

Kangana Ranaut had also visited the Siddhivinayak temple after returning from Himachal. After this, Paparaji held him in camera even after gym session. Talking on the work front, she will be seen in Jayalalithaa’s biopic ‘Thalaivi’. Apart from this, she will be seen in the role of female pilot in the film ‘Tejas’, while she is also preparing for the film ‘Dhakad’.

