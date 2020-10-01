Bollywood revolver queen actress Kangana Ranaut is known for her acting and is also known for speaking out. After Sushant’s death, Kangana has been in the limelight for the past few months with her rhetoric on issues related to Bollywood and other social issues. At the same time, he is also constantly in the news about the action of BMC at his home. She is now returning to her work after a long time.

Kangana Ranaut turned to South India to complete the pending work of her film ‘Thalaivi’. He tweeted, ‘Dear friends, today is a very special day, I am starting work again after 7 months, I am traveling to South India for my most ambitious bilingual project Thalivei, in the hour of this test of epidemic. Your blessings are needed. With her tweet, Kangana posted some morning selfie for her fans.

Kangana further wrote, ‘This is a selfie click in the morning, hope you all will like it.’ Kangana had been spending time with her family in Manali since the beginning of the lockdown. She also went to Mumbai for a few days in between when BMC demolished her office claiming illegal construction in her city. Let me tell you, the film Thalaivi AL Late Tamil Chief Minister J. J. Vijay directed by Vijay Jayalalithaa’s biopic.