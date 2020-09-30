Ever since she has taken to Twitter, she has been in the limelight for her posts. Whether seeking justice for Sushant or targeting the Maharashtra government, he has been in contraptions for the past several days. Among all this, Kangana is also sharing posts related to her family and memories of her childhood. Kangana has told in her latest Twitter post how people used to make fun of her in childhood.

Kangana used to cut her hair herself

Kangana wrote, When I was a little girl, I used to adorn myself with beads, cut my hair myself, wear high socks and heels to the thighs. People used to laugh at me. From being a village clown to sitting in front row of London, Paris New York Fashion Week, I realized that fashion is nothing but a way to express myself. Kangana has also posted 3 photos with this post. One is a picture of his childhood. In it, she poses in front of a well-groomed camera. At the same time, there is also a picture of sitting in front row at the fashion show.

Kangana keeps posting family photos too

Kangana has also posted a picture of her siblings earlier. He wrote with it that it seems that all three are parts of the same consciousness. Meanwhile, he is also in dispute with BMC. In the past, the BMC had vandalized Kangana’s office citing illegal construction.