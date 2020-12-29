Actress Kangana Ranaut has returned to Mumbai from her home in Manali on Sunday. On Tuesday, she arrived at the Siddhivinayak temple to seek Ganpati Bappa’s blessings. During this, Kangana was wearing a sari. After this, Kangana Ranaut tweeted and informed about going to Siddhivinayak temple. Apart from this, he also gave the slogan of Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra. Kangana Ranaut wrote, ‘I am overwhelmed with the kind of respect I was received and welcomed today when I stood up for my city Mumbai. Today I went to Mumba Devi and took blessings of Shri Siddhivinayak ji. I feel very safe and full of love. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra. ‘

Kangana Ranaut’s Jai Maharashtra means writing after a heated debate on Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut over Twitter and then a crackdown on his office by the BMC. After BMC’s action, Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to PoK. On this, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had threatened to show him coming to Mumbai. However Kangana Ranaut was relieved by the Bombay High Court. The High Court had termed the BMC’s action of vandalizing the office of Kangana Ranaut wrong.

The amount of hostility I faced for standing up for my beloved city Mumbai baffled me, today I went to Mumba devi and Shri Siddhivinayak ji and got their blessings, I feel protected, loved and welcomed. Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sxT583P5w2 – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 29, 2020

Talking about professional life, Kangana Ranaut has recently completed the shooting of Thalaivi Movie. The film is based on the life of Jayalalithaa, former Tamil Nadu CM and head of AIADMK. Recently she shared some of her pictures in Jayalalitha’s Getup from the set of the film. She is now shooting for the film Tejas. In this movie, she will be seen in the role of a female pilot. Apart from this, she is also preparing for ‘Dhakad’ movie. It is worth mentioning that these days Kangana Ranaut is also in the discussion due to her comments about the farmer movement.