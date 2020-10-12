Kangana Ranaut is very active on social media. He has recently completed shooting for another schedule of his upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’ and shared some pictures during the shooting on social media. She has returned to her Himachal Pradesh after the shooting in Hyderabad. Now he has shown a glimpse of Himalayan winter knock through a video on his Instagram post.

Kangana Ranaut shared the video, writing, “It was beautifully enjoyable in Hyderabad, I am back here. Autumn in the Himalayas is melting in winter, when the sun shines like this it creates a charming glow, morning Is getting cold with mild heat, which makes it intoxicating. “

Watch Kangana Ranaut’s video here

Hydrabad was beautifully pleasant, here back in Himalayas autumn is melting in to winters, when sun shines like this it creates an enchanting glow, slight cold blended with warmth of the morning sun makes one intoxicated ???? pic.twitter.com/fM7ucyh2g3 – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

Shooting of another schedule of Thalaivi

At the same time, Kangana Ranaut has completed another schedule of shooting for her upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’ a day ago. The actress shared a picture on her social media, in which she is appearing as Tamilnadu’s former CM Jayalalithaa. He said in the tweet, “Another schedule of Thalaivi has been completed with the blessings of Jaya Maa. A lot has changed in the Corona era. But nothing changes between the action and the cut. Thank you to the entire team.”

Late CM Jayalalithaa’s character

The film ‘Thalaivi’ is based on the life of Jayalalithaa, former CM of Tamil Nadu. Kangana has increased her weight by about 20 kg to roll in the film. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

Amitabh Bachchan tweets electricity in entire Mumbai, urges people to keep peace

Rajasthan Priest Burnt: Ritesh Deshmukh furious over killing of priest, said – sad and shocking