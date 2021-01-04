Actress Kangana Ranaut has recently tweeted about her upcoming film. Through the tweet, Kangana talks about the makers of the film dhaakad as well as praising her. She tweeted that the film Dhakad includes award-winning Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata. It also said that she is working on the ‘acclaimed international action crew’ Dhakad film. Which will be a world class spy thriller film. Kangana is very happy to work in this film.

For #Dhaakad we have the legendary french director of photography Tetsuo Nagata, his academy award winning work like La Vie en Rose has been an inspiration for the whole world. Along with highly acclaimed international action crew @RazyGhai hoping to make world class spy triller ???? pic.twitter.com/zSA0wBSMck – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 4, 2021

Kangna has also shared some photos with the tweet in which Kangana is seen with her entire team. Along with sharing the photos, he wrote, ‘For the film Dhakad we have the famous French director of photography Tetsuo Nagata. His Academy Award winning works like ‘La V en Rose’ have served as an inspiration for the whole world. It is expected to make a world class spy thriller with this internationally known international action crew. Also, the Dhakad team and our Chief, our director Raji Ghai, who is India’s top advertising film maker. This is his first film but it is wonderful to work with him.

Talking about the workfront, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in her upcoming film Dhakad. The film has been directed by Rajneesh Ghai and the film will be released on January 18. Along with this, Kangana will also be seen in the films ‘Thalaivi’, ‘Tejas’, ‘Life in a … Metro’ and ‘Jaya’. All these films of Kangana will be released in 2021 this year.