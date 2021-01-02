Kangana Ranaut has returned to her workplace Mumbai. After coming here, she went to the Siddhi Vinayak temple, decorated the house and then gave a party to the team of the film ‘Dhakad’. Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriela also attended this party. According to reports, Arjun is working with Kangana in the film. Kangana shared pictures of this get-together on Twitter. Now some people are trolling him to party with Arjun summoned in the drug case.

Kangana praised the director

Kangana has also posted some video clips with photographs and has written, Our ‘Dhakad’ team and our Chief … Our director Raji Ghai, he is India’s top aid film maker, this is his first film but working with him Lucky to do, he is fantastic.

These people spoke in favor and in favor of Kangana …

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriela are also seen in the pictures. After posting these photos, Twitter users are divided into two parts. Some people are trolling Kangana that they invited Arjun Rampal, the accused in the drug case and his girlfriend. At the same time, some users have commented that Kangana had called the entire team. Arjun is signed by the director. At the same time, a follower has also written that before defending Kangana, people should know that it was not a promotional party but a private party.

