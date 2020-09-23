Kangana Ranaut has come in support of Payal Ghosh against Anurag Kashyap. Payal has accused Anurag of sexual harassment. Now Kangana has shared a video in which Anurag himself is talking about misbehaving with a child.

Kangana wrote, listen to Anurag

Kangana captioned with this video, I talked about the emotional vulture / suicide gang who murdered SSR and pushed me to die too, many people ask why do they do this to others? Listen to Anurag, he is telling how he used to molest a child, these are people who are hurt but they feel that the answer is to hurt others.

He used to beat the child and hug him and cry.

This user has shared this video on Twitter. Kangana has shared this. Anurag is telling how he used to take the child to the edge and slap him. However, later he would hug the child and also cry in front of that child.

Anurag told- I was very embarrassed on myself

Anurag says that he was a senior. There was anger inside them. There was a little boy in the class, he used to do the same to him which was done to him. He is telling, I used to take that child to the edge and then slap me. When he got scared, I would hug him and tell him that I love you. He told that when this child became confused about what was happening to him in 2-3 months, he wrote a letter to his parents. His parents stood in front of my house and started asking where is that boy. They were standing with him. I was very embarrassed at myself. I did not understand those things at that time. I was taken to the principal and I told him that I love this boy. Nobody explained me at that age. I had grown up like this and I felt that now I can do the same with others. I did not know what sexuality is? Let me tell you that Anurag had earlier told that he was molested by a person in his childhood, he was speaking on what effect it had on him.

Payal Ghosh revealed- friendship with Anurag Kashyap on Facebook, ‘wrong act’ in third meeting

Kangana Ranaut is with Payal Ghosh

Kangana had supported Payal and tweeted, every voice matters. Along with Meethu and arrest Anurag Kashyap hashtags. However Anurag Kashyap has denied all the allegations against him.