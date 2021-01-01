Kangana Ranaut is now engaged in her new project Dhaakad after Thalaivi. Its shooting is going to start soon. But now before shooting, the actress has directed the film While sharing photos with Razy Ghai, he has tied the bridge to his praise. But this picture is making a lot of headlines for some particular reason. And that is the reason for Arjun Rampal in these pictures.

Kangana Ranaut with Arjun Rampal

Kangana Ranaut has shared photos with Dhakad’s team on her Twitter account. The film’s director Razy Ghai is present in these pictures, and in the caption of the tweet, Kangana has also praised the director fiercely. He has said that director Raji Ghai is India’s top aid film maker and Dhakad will be his first film which he is directing. Good luck working with them because they are amazing

Cheers to our Dhaakad team and our Chief …. our director Razy Ghai he is India’s top advert film maker, it’s his first film but so privileged to work with him, he is amazing ???? pic.twitter.com/9EzviifT9p – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 1, 2021

The special thing is that Arjun Rampal is also seen in these pictures. As soon as Kangana tweeted this, the comments and reaction of the users on this is also very interesting. Recently, Arjun Rampal’s name in the drugs case has been made in the news after surfacing. He was also called by the NCB for questioning. At the same time Kangana has been talking a lot about the drugs mafia. And in this film, Arjun Rampal’s involvement in the film and Kangana’s candidly photographed and posted with him are now making fans of the actress.

Kangana will be seen in a different style

Kangana Ranaut will be seen in a completely different style in this film. She has never been seen in such roles before. According to the information that has been received so far, Kangana will be in the role of a woman spy who takes action. Kangana will also use prosthetic makeup for the first time in this film. Information about this was shared by Kangana a post last week. He shared some pictures from his house in Manali, in which his face was being measured for this makeup. The film will also feature Arjun Rampal.

