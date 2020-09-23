Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is very active on social media. Kangana, known for her impunity, paid tribute to the revolutionary martyr Bhagat Singh on the birthday of the Indian independence movement. Kangana shared a picture of Bhagat Singh on her Twitter account.

By the way, Kangana now openly comments on political issues. Kangna has been in a lot of controversy with the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena in recent times. Now Kangana shared a picture of Bhagat Singh on Twitter and wrote, ‘Mera Rang De Basanti Chola O Mera Rang De Bansati Chola’.

Let me tell you that Kangana has returned to her home in Manali after a few days stay in Mumbai amidst controversies. Kangana reached her home before lockdown and since then has been living with the family at her home. She often shares her photos with her family.

Talking about the workfront, Kangana’s next film ‘Thalaivi’ will be released, which is a biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Apart from this, Kangana will work in another film ‘Tejas’ in which she will play the role of fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force. It is believed that the shooting of ‘Tejas’ will start from December.