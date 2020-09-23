Let me tell you that Kangana has returned to her home in Manali after a few days stay in Mumbai amidst controversies. Kangana reached her home before lockdown and since then has been living with the family at her home. She often shares her photos with her family.
Talking about the workfront, Kangana’s next film ‘Thalaivi’ will be released, which is a biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Apart from this, Kangana will work in another film ‘Tejas’ in which she will play the role of fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force. It is believed that the shooting of ‘Tejas’ will start from December.
