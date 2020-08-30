Queen Kangana Ranaut of Bollywood is not only known for her excellent performance, but she is also very much talked about for her impudence. Kangana is one of the few Bollywood actresses who puts her point in front of everyone without any fear. Apart from this, we all know that she is constantly demanding justice in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Recently, Kangana also offered help to the Narcotics Control Bureau in Sushant’s case.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut has revealed many things during one of her interviews. Kangana told that she left Manali i.e. her house at the age of 16. When she came to Mumbai, an actor became her friend who promised to help her work in films. At that time Kangana lived with an aunt. This actor friend of Kangana also impressed that aunt and made herself a mentor of Kangana, after which the three started living together.

Kangana further said that- ‘The man fought with the aunt and talked about leaving them and locked me in the house. Anything I would do, his staff would tell him. He used to take me to parties. I felt like a dope at a party. We started coming closer. I started to feel that something was mixed in my drink because whatever was happening was not happening on my own accord. After this story, he started considering himself as my husband. When I told him that you are not my boyfriend, he used to pick up slippers to kill me.

Apart from this, Kangana further said that- ‘That person used to take me to a meeting with the people of Dubai. I was afraid that those people would not supply me to Dubai. When I got the film Gangster, I could not go to the shoot, so he started injecting me. At that time, Anurag Basu helped me ‘. Kangana, while talking about Sushant, said that – Riya must have ordered drugs from another country. At the same time, Kangana said that the wife of Bollywood stars hosts such drugs parties’.