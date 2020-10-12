Kangana Ranaut is known for screwing with Bollywood stars. She is famous for her impunity and keeps aiming at some star in the coming days. Kangana has once again targeted the Bollywood industry. Kangana has given statements about nepotism, nepotism and drugs culture for many days. She has targeted many top starkids and artists.

Meanwhile, many Bollywood superstar production houses have filed a case accusing the top media companies of slander. The same Kangana has once again surrounded the Bollywood industry and has made many serious allegations on Bollywood stars. Kangana wrote in a series of tweets – Bollywood which is a gutter of drugs, exploitation, nepotism and jihad. Instead of cleaning it, hashtags like Bollywood Strikes Back are being used. I say, do a case against me too. As long as I am alive, I will keep exposing you all.

Bullywood the gutter of drugs, exploitation, nepotism and jihad it’s lid is off instead of cleaning this gutter #BollywoodStrikesBack well file a case on me also, till the time i am alive i will continue to expose you all #BollywoodStrikesBack https://t.co/TORYVWQYa0 – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

He wrote in his next tweet – Big stars not only objectify women but also exploit young girls, they do not allow young stars like Sushant Singh Rajput to emerge. He wants to play the role of school kids at the age of 50, even if something is going wrong in front of him, he does not take a stand for anyone.

Kangna said in another tweet that there is an unwritten law in the film industry – you hide my dirty secrets and I will hide you. This is just a measure of their loyalty. Ever since I was born, I have seen some of these film families running this industry. When will it change?

Those who crawl into the gutter of Bollywood now know what it feels like when they are disrespected, targeted, and isted in front of the whole country. Why do you feel like hiding or running away? You are so many wolves in the herd, the feeling of being alone will die, no? #BollywoodStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/r4TjvJe7so – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

Kangana further wrote – I have been complaining about exploitation and bullying in Bollywood for many years, today one artist died, that’s why if the gutter of Bollywood is being cleaned under the pretext of Sushant’s death then why are they suffering so much? . I also have all the accounts for this.