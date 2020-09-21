Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has tweeted a tweet on farmers issues going on in the country. Through this tweet, those who oppose this bill have been targeted. Along with this, he said through this tweet that if anyone proved his point wrong, he also said to leave Twitter.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted and wrote, “Just as Shri Krishna had a Narayani army, Pappu also has a champu army that knows how to fight only through rumors, this is my original tweet, if anyone proves that I Calling farmers terrorists, I apologize and leave Twitter forever. ” Along with this, he has used a hand connecting emoji.

Watch Kangana Ranaut’s tweet here

Just as Shri Krishna had a Narayani army, Pappu also has a champu army that knows how to fight only on the basis of rumors, this is my original tweet if someone proves that I called farmers terrorists, I always apologize Leave tweeter for ???? https://t.co/26LwVH1QD9 – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020

Kangana retweeted this tweet with her previous tweet. In his last tweet, he had slammed those protesting against CAA. He wrote in this tweet, “Prime Minister, anyone sleeping can be woken up, which can be explained by misunderstanding, but what difference does it make to explain your actions of sleeping, acting of mindlessness? The CAA has not lost citizenship to a single person, but they have drained the rivers of blood. “

Retweet to Prime Minister’s tweet

The Prime Minister can be woken up by someone who is sleeping, which can be explained by misunderstanding, but what will be the difference between you explaining the action of sleeping, acting of mindlessness? These are the same terrorists, not a single person has been given citizenship from CAA but he has shed blood rivers. https://t.co/ni4G6pMmc3 – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

PM Modi did this tweet-

Kangana Ranaut had shared this tweet by retweeting the tweet of the Prime Minister in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was explaining to the farmers that the minimum sale price system will continue and government procurement will also continue. The PM wrote, “I have said this before and once again I say: the system of MSP will continue. Government procurement will continue. We are here to serve our farmers. We will make every effort to help the farmers and their Will ensure a better life for generations to come. “

