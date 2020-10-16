Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will be seen in action avatar in films like ‘Tejas’ and ‘Dhakad’. He has started training for these films. Kangana has shown some glimpse of this to the fans through social media. She has shared a video of her on her Twitter account in which she is seen boxing, handstand and kicking exercises with the trainer.

Sharing this video on Twitter, Kangana Ranaut wrote in the caption, ‘I have started action training for my upcoming’ Tejas’ and ‘Dhakad’. I am playing the roles of Fauji and Spy in these films. Further, he took a dig at MP Jaya Bachchan’s thali comment that the Bollywood thali might have given me a lot but after the success of Manikarnika, I too have given Bollywood the first action heroine.

Let us tell you that Kangana had increased her 20 kg weight for the film Thalaivi, which she is less these days. Recently, he gave this information through social media. She shared a photo of herself on a Twitter account while doing yoga and wrote in the caption, ‘I had increased my 20 kg weight for Thalaivi. Now we are very close to complete it. In such a situation, I now need to return to my old shape. Get up early in the morning and go on jogging. Who is with me in this journey? ‘

Kangana’s film Thalaivi is based on the life of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and she is playing her character in the film. Kangana had recently resumed the film after the lockdown. The film Thalaivi is directed by AL Vijay.