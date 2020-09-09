Maharashtra SP leader Abu Azmi not only defended her indecent remarks against Kangana Ranaut, but also alleged that she will say anything if Kangana is a woman. There will be an action reaction. Kangana insulted Maharashtra will not be tolerated.In a conversation with a TV channel, Abu Azmi said, ‘Kangana is targeting Muslims. It is not wrong to call them shameless. If you hit a stone in stagnant water, the waves will hit, there will be an reaction of action. I did not say anything wrong for which I apologized.BMC’s action on Kangana’s office for illegal construction … How much do you agree

‘BJP-RSS are speaking’

On Kangana’s statement of Islamic domination in Bollywood, Abu Azmi said, “Kangna’s speaking of Islamic domination is heart wrenching. Will she say anything as a woman? Kangana’s targets are Muslims. Actually Kangana is speaking the language of BJP and RSS.

That is why they have got security. People are being killed here, people are not getting security. The government of Delhi is providing Y category security as it is speaking the dialect of RSS. The language of the constitution should be spoken. ‘

On the action of BMC on Kangana’s bungalow, Bagga said – ‘Neech Babur start counting down his government’

‘BMC took action on complaint’

When Abu Azmi was asked if BMC’s demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office at this time was not a revenge action, Azmi favored BMC. He said, ‘Somebody complained, the BMC acted on it. What did he do wrong in this? ‘ Asked why there was action on Kangana’s bungalow, Azmi said, there are many illegal buildings in Mumbai. Wherever there is a complaint, there is definitely action.